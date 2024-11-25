CAMBRIDGE, MD - With Thanksgiving around the corner, some residents of Dorchester County were able to celebrate early, thanks to One Mission Cambridge, which hosted its second annual community Thanksgiving dinner. The event, held at the Wesleyan Church in Cambridge, drew a large crowd as hungry individuals filed in to enjoy a warm meal.
This year’s event was a significant expansion from last year, with One Mission Cambridge leaders saying it was bigger and better than ever before. "Fellowship and food is needed. We’re at a time when times are difficult, and people need a place to go to feel seen and heard and understood, and often something to eat as well," said Krista Pettit, director of One Mission Cambridge.
One Mission Cambridge partnered with the Cambridge Police Department and several volunteers to make the event possible. "Me being able to do this for the city I came from, I feel great about doing it," said Montre Jenkins, a volunteer and community liaison with the Cambridge Police Department.
The event raised around $5,000 and served nearly 400 people in under two hours.
Chris Rojas, owner of Taqueria Floritas, said it took five days to prepare the turkey and side dishes for the dinner but expressed his satisfaction with the work. "My upbringing, my mom at times didn’t have money to feed us and stuff, and we would visit places like this for a hot meal, so it’s my way of not forgetting where I come from," Rojas explained.
Cambridge Police Chief Justin Todd said the event was an important way to bring the community together in a positive way. "It shows community-oriented policing. It shows community-building relationships and the fellowship that’s behind us. People, strangers sitting at tables having conversation—that’s what it’s all about," Chief Todd said.
For many attendees, the dinner offered more than just a meal. "It’s a nice event where people can come together and, you know, get to talk to somebody. Some people don’t have family for holidays," said Daytona Rabb, a Cambridge resident.
David Tracey, another Cambridge resident, echoed that sentiment. "Including myself who used to be homeless or are homeless, it’s a chance for us and them to come in and get a good meal," he said.
The event served as a reminder of the power of community and the importance of coming together, especially during a time of gratitude. The event was from 1-4 pm.