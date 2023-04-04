Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM WEDNESDAY TO 2 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, south winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. For the second Small Craft Advisory, south winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Sandy Point MD to Smith Point VA, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the first Small Craft Advisory, until 11 PM EDT this evening. For the second Small Craft Advisory, from 11 AM Wednesday to 2 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&