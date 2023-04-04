GREENWOOD, Del.- Town leaders are rallying their community to provide much-needed relief to those affected by Saturday's tornado.
In the aftermath of the disaster, the town has become a hub of generosity and compassion, with community members banding together to help those in need.
To collect donations, town leaders have set up a community donation trailer outside of town hall, and while they are accepting donations of any kind, there are specific items that are needed most.
Amy Carey with the town's police department has shared that gift cards and monetary donations of any kind are a big help.
"We've asked for toiletries because everyone is going to need that obviously just anything to get them started like new bedding and things like that," said Carey.
One community member, Lenny Cannon, who has lived in town all his life, decided to donate cash instead of material goods, noting that it is difficult to know exactly what people need.
"We don't know what size clothes they wear stuff like that so we figured if we give them money they can buy what they want as needed," said Cannon.
Tom Murphy, a resident of Greenwood who experienced the tornado's devastation up close, is feeling fortunate to have come out unscathed.
Despite the traumatic experience, he draws strength from the unity of his community.
"That just makes your heart feel better in the face of all this the community really stepped up," said Murphy.
Greenwood Town Hall will be accepting donations throughout the week.
Carey says community service has always sparked her interest, and she is grateful for the community's compassion in times like these.
"Thankfully my home here, they feel the same way," she said.
Although the tornado has caused significant damage and destruction, Greenwood has become a symbol of hope and resilience in the face of adversity.