DOVER, DE — The Dover Council Committee of the Whole convened tonight, and looked to address mounting concerns about prostitution in the city, inviting Police Chief Thomas Johnson to provide an update on efforts to combat the issue.
Chief Johnson assured that the police department is actively working to address the problem, though he acknowledged the complexity of the situation.
Chief Johnson highlighted a recent operation in July, conducted in collaboration with the Department of Justice, which resulted in the arrest of four individuals for solicitation.
"The data is giving us, in 2024, that we have to allocate resources to prostitution," Chief Johnson said. "We’ve run an operation—and we’re gonna run more operations."
However, Johnson emphasized that the issue of prostitution is multifaceted, often linked to underlying problems such as mental health, drug addiction, and sex trafficking.
"We’re trying to balance a certain amount of enforcement activity with supportive activity for those at risk or in horrible circumstances," he explained. "It’s about amassing the resources—trying to meet these folks where they are. That requires manpower, finances, and a lot of things to have a difference-making effect on the problem."
Chief Johnson also called for a coordinated effort across all levels of government to find a systemic solution to the problem. Namely, various department's collaborating to figure out the best strategy for addressing the issue.
"All these things have to be addressed, coordinated, and using methods we know work. Once we get to the point where we’re doing that, then we can probably see a systematic or societal shift in the presence, or omnipresence, of this problem," he stated.
As concerns continue to grow, Chief Johnson encouraged residents and businesses to report any encounters with prostitution to the police. He reassured that the Dover Police Department will remain vigilant in addressing the issue.