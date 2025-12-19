PRIME HOOK BEACH, Del. — A concrete dune crossover built at a Prime Hook Beach home without state approval is now under review by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC).
The crossover, which measures about 10 feet wide and 118 feet long, was constructed without a DNREC permit. According to the agency, it is the first concrete crossover of its kind at a private residence. DNREC said they were informed of the walkway after a neighbor inquired about it, and they sent crews out for a site review.
The property owner, David Heffernan, has since applied for a permit after the crossover was completed. DNREC confirmed the application is under review. Attempts to reach Heffernan for comment were unsuccessful.
Application documents state that a wooden ramp previously existed at the site, but it was too small to accommodate boats and equipment. The application also says the wooden ramp was not long-lasting. The owner also wrote that the concrete crossover improves beach access for guests with special needs.
"I am committed to maintaining the ramp to the highest standards," Heffernan wrote in the application. "I am a contractor with the ability to maintain the structure as needed. I come down to Delaware to maintain and improve the property periodically (and while we're vacationing here). To best protect the dunes from the thoughtlessness of tenants, we do our best to make the property "idiot-proof". That's one of the drivers behind the wider crossover."
“In my conversations with Mr. Heffernan, I'm not sure he knew that he had to get permits in advance. He built it, and then I think someone discovered it wasn't in compliance," Milton Fire Chief Johnny Hopkins said.
Milton Fire Department Officials sent a letter of support along with the application. Chief Hopkins said he believes the owner should have gone through the proper approval process before building the structure, but said it has already proven useful for emergency responders.
“We have used that ramp for a couple of emergency incidents. It's kind of critical for us," Hopkins said. "It makes a nice access for us to get our boats and our marine equipment onto the beach,” he said.
Some residents living nearby also voiced support for the dunes.
“It would make the area more accessible to get down to the bay. People rent their homes at times, and rather than having cars or equipment go over the dunes, this is more helpful," said Athena Vagelatos, who lives nearby.
DNREC said the application is currently under review, and the agency is accepting public comment on the project until December 25th. Those wishing to comment on the application can do so on DNREC's website.
DNREC said the property owner has not been fined at this time. If the permit application is denied, the agency said the crossover would have to be removed, the dune section would have to be restored, and fines could be issued.