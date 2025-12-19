Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves 2 to 5 ft. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for hazardous conditions. &&