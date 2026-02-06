MARYLAND - Maryland’s U.S. Congressman Andy Harris has sent a letter to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to request a declaration of an economic fishery disaster in order to secure assistance for Maryland oystermen.
The request comes amid a harvesting season Harris’ office described as “devastating.” As WBOC has previously reported, iced-over waterways have only exacerbated existing challenges for oystermen in recent weeks.
“Severe weather this year, combined with shrinking market access and increased competition, left many crews effectively tied to the dock, with watermen able to fish for just one or two days all season,” Harris said. “These pressures threaten both livelihoods and a major sector of the Eastern Shore economy. For that reason, I am urging NOAA to approve a federal disaster declaration because immediate disaster relief is necessary to help watermen recover from the financial losses caused by this season.”
In his letter to NOAA, Harris requests the declaration of an economic fishery disaster under Section 312(a) of the Magnuson-Stevens Fishery Conservation and Management Act. The declaration would allow for immediate disaster relief, according to Harris.
Harris’ office says he sent the letter in response to numerous members of Maryland’s Eastern Shore delegation requesting federal assistance to alleviate the economic strain on local watermen.