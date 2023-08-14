HARRINGTON, Del.- There are plans in the works to bring more jobs and more industries to Harrington, but city leaders say they need more money to make it happen.
Harrington officials have their sights set on building an industrial park on 140 acres of land in the city. The property is currently divided into three parcels, each with direct access to Delaware's railroad line.
Mayor of Harrington, Duane E. Bivans, said he sees the project as the city's ticket to reaching its full potential.
"There is a sign in the middle of the road that basically says 'where Delaware comes together,' we take that seriously," the mayor said.
The project got a kickstart with $1 million from the state's Site Readiness Fun. However, Harrington's city planner, Jeremey Rothwell, said more money is needed to finalize the infrastructure including roads and utilities like water and electric.
"To be able to the build out this park is going to cost approximately $5 million," Rothwell said. "We are asking for help to narrow the gap between the $1 million we already have and the total cost."
The city is asking for federal funds to push the development forward, and Delaware Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester has her boots on the ground in Washington, advocating for that money.
Rep. Blunt Rochester toured the site Monday, and said the project fits the criteria perfectly.
"It is federal money so it has to be for projects that are number one supported by the community, and we've had a lot of letters of support for this project," the Congresswoman said. "Number two, the project needs to be focused on community need."
Mayor Bivans tells WBOC the development is expected to create about 700 new, well paying jobs.
"We would like Harrington to be the town that you don't just ride through, but the town that you ride to," Bivans said.
The industrial park renderings also include plans to extend surrounding roads allowing for access to Route 13.
The first business to eventually move into the industrial park will be an automated power coating facility, owned by Rob Rider, CEO of O.A. Newton.