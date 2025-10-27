WORCESTER COUNTY, Md.-- The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) is warning drivers to expect delays as construction begins Saturday, Nov. 1, at the intersection of U.S. 50 (Ocean Gateway) and Racetrack Road.
The work, tied to a new commercial development, will continue through spring 2026, weather permitting.
According to MDOT SHA, the improvements are part of the Coastal Square project – a new shopping center and apartment complex planned on the south side of U.S. 50. The project will add a fourth leg to the existing intersection, remove the traffic signal on Brader Lane, and widen and resurface the eastbound and westbound lanes of U.S. 50. The work will also include new pavement markings and stormwater upgrades.
Drivers can expect 24-hour single-lane closures and flagging operations during the project. Reynolds Excavating of Princess Anne, the contractor for the developer, will use cones, flaggers, and arrow boards to safely direct traffic through the work zone.
MDOT SHA is asking drivers to stay alert, reduce speed, and be aware of changing traffic patterns.