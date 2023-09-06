DOVER, Del.- A week after community members spent four hours expressing concerns about their experiences with city services, organizers are taking steps to address the issues raised.
Following last week's "race relations" town hall meeting led by Dover council members Roy Sudler Jr. and Brian Lewis, a follow-up meeting was held Wednesday night at Dover City Hall, but this session was closed to the public.
Councilman Sudler said the main objective is to come up with "at least three realistic goals that city council will support," noting how the support of at least five out of the nine Dover council members is required to bring about meaningful change.
Panelists from the original meeting were invited back Wednesday night. This includes representatives from the Lieutenant Governor's office, the NAACP, and members of Delaware's clergy.
Reverend Rita Mishoe Paige, a panelist and member of Dover's Human Relations Commission (DHRC), said she hopes to address those who lead the department accused of providing unfair treatment. Including Dover Police, planning and zoning, and code enforcement.
"We need to look at and think about every one of the situations that was brought forward," Rev. Paige said. "Sometimes things can be going on and the heads of the department may be ignorant to it."
Central Delaware NAACP branch President, Fleur McKendell agreed.
"We need these leaders at the table with us if we are going to comprise any plan to address the issues that we heard last week," McKendell said. "Which were very troubling by the way, to me and many others."
Councilman Sudler said there is a bigger picture to be seen.
"Even though race is an element, we are looking at the system and whether the system is fair and equitable for all groups of people," he explained.
Panelists will also discuss data derived from a survey that has been passed around to community members. Sudler said it's received about 60 responses so far.
Rev. Paige thinks state leaders need to be involved as well. "We may need some legislative changes," she added.
State Senator Trey Paradee was a panelist at the initial meeting. While State Rep. Bill Bush was expected at the Sept. 6 meeting. Both represent areas in and around the capital city.