ACCOMAC, VA - An Accomack County Circuit Court Judge has sentenced a man convicted of killing two people in 2021.
Gary Fleig was arrested in December 2021 in connection to two separate murders in Accomack County. The body of the first victim, Ed Mears, Jr., 62, was found in a burning house on Lankford Highway on December 4th, 2021. Another body was later found in a field in Oak Hall. That victim was identified as Maurice Fiddermon, 43, of Temperanceville.
Fleig was charged with first- and second-degree murder, arson (occupied dwelling), burglary, concealing a stolen firearm, use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, and possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
Fleig’s wife would later be charged in 2022 in connection to the murders. Fleig pleaded guilty to all charges in March 2024.
On Thursday, October 10th, Fleig received a 60-year sentence with 27 of those suspended, putting his total incarceration to 33 years for the two murders. He was also sentenced to 7 years for related charges including armed burglary and firearms violations. Fleig has been held without bond since his arrest in 2021. Those 3 years will count towards his active sentence, bringing his remaining time behind bars to 40 years.
Fleig also has open cases against him on charges of arson, assault, and attempted murder in Worcester County, MD in connection to another 2021 incident in Pocomoke. Future court dates for those cases have not yet been established, according to online records.