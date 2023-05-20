WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Congressman Andy Harris, a Republican representing Maryland's first congressional district honored Wicomico County Sheriff's Corporal Glenn Hilliard on the floor of the U.S. House this week.
In remarks delivered Wednesday, alongside a poster of Corporal Hilliard's face, the Congressman thanked him for making the ultimate sacrifice for his community.
Less than a year ago, Hilliard was murdered by Austin Davidson while responding to a call in Pittsville.
The remarks were delivered during National Police Week which is intended to pay homage to those who gave their lives in the line of duty.
In his remarks, Congressman Harris said "Glenn Hilliard's life and death are a testament to why we should support and fully fund police officers as they risk their lives daily to keep up safe."
Harris continued "Officer Glenn Hilliard served Wicomico County with honor, valor and distinction. In the end, Officer Hilliard's memory is most treasured not by how he died but by how he lived as a selfless and heroic police officer who put the safety of his community above his own."