SOMERSET COUNTY, Md. -- Burn bans are in place in Wicomico and Somerset Counties, and they will be in effect for at least the next few days.
Fire officials in both counties are just hoping people take the ban seriously.
For Mt. Vernon Volunteer Fire Chief John Barnette, burn burns are serious business. He's seen firsthand just how disastrous dry conditions can be. He referenced an incident from 2002, when a massive wildfire that spanned three square miles broke out in Oriole, Maryland
"Those of us who are old enough to remember it don't want to repeat it," said Barnette.
Incidents like that are, in a way, why burn bans exist. They're a preventative measure, and a firm reminder, that burning something outdoors can go south very, very quickly.
"Minutes. Depending on the fuel, minutes," said Barnette.
Those minutes can make a world of difference, too, especially in the more rural areas that the Mt. Vernon Volunteer Fire Company services. Firefighters aren't always at the station, so if a fire does break out, firefighters have to get called in, gear up, and go. That takes time, and when firefighters finally arrive, the flames may already be out of control.
The situation is a bit different in Wicomico County, mainly because the Salisbury Fire Department is staffed 24/7.
"Our response time average is four minutes or less," said Rob Frampton, Chief of the Salisbury Fire Department.
Salisbury is also stocked with useful equipment, like drones, that gives them an upper hand. The technology is used to scout brush fires or wildfires from above, and it allows firefighters to identify hotspots and track the spread of a fire.
So, the firefighters in Salisbury are prepared, as are the firefighters in Mt. Vernon. However, that doesn't mean they're eager to act.
"Just give it a week or tow, pray for some rain, and do the simple things to help keep everybody safe during this time," said Frampton.
To clarify, all outdoor burning is banned in Wicomico and Somerset Counties, but there are exemptions.
WICOMICO COUNTY EXEMPTIONS:
- Gas and charcoal grill for their proper use
- Campfires at Roaring Point and Sandy Hill campgrounds which must be monitored at all times. All such campfires shall be confined to designated fire rings, grills, fire pits, fireplaces or other facilities constructed for fires. Before breaking camp, fires should be drowned and completely extinguished.
- Recreational campfires on private property and public campgrounds are permitted. The campfires are limited to a size of 2 feet in width and 3 feet in height.
- The staging of professional fireworks displays.
SOMERSET COUNTY EXEMPTIONS:
- Cooking in contained barbecue grills and charcoal grills is still allowed.