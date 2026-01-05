OCEAN CITY, Md. - Country Calling will return to the Ocean City Inlet in 2026 as a two-day festival, with organizers listing dates of Oct. 2-3, 2026, eliminating the Sunday that made the event a three-day draw last year.
Town tourism leaders say the change was made by promoter C3 Presents, and the Town of Ocean City is now preparing for what that shift could mean for overnight stays and spending that typically extends into the start of the following week.
Tom Perlozzo, a tourism official with the Town of Ocean City, said losing the final day can affect lodging demand. “That Sunday night really drove extra reservations,” Perlozzo said, adding that the change “will make a difference.”
Hospitality industry leaders say the focus now turns to keeping visitors in town beyond the final set on Saturday. Susan Jones with the Hotel-Motel-Restaurant Association said the shorter schedule creates an opening for hotels and restaurants to coordinate deals that encourage people to arrive earlier or stay an extra night after the festival ends. She said packages and discounted add-on nights could help soften the loss of Sunday activity while giving fans more reason to explore the boardwalk, restaurants and other attractions.
Businesses that stay open through the winter months told WBOC that festival Sunday has also served as a key bridge into the weekdays that follow, especially in the shoulder season when crowds begin to thin.
Country Calling is one of several major music weekends tied to the Town of Ocean City’s partnership with C3 Presents. While Country Calling is moving to two days, Oceans Calling is still scheduled as a three-day festival from Sept. 25-27.
Meanwhile, the spring festival Boardwalk Rock will not return in 2026, after the festival and the Town of Ocean City announced in November that the event would not be back next year.
Perlozzo said the town’s goal is to remain competitive as more destinations pursue large-scale music weekends, while finding ways to keep visitors on the beach longer even when a festival schedule changes.