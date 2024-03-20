Country Calling

OCEAN CITY, MD - The very first Country Calling Festival has announced its lineup for this October in Ocean City.

The star-studded musical lineup, announced Wednesday, March 20th, includes the following headliners and performers:

Eric Church

Jelly Roll

Tyler Childers

Lainey Wilson

Riley Green

Clint Black

Martina McBride

Bailey Zimmerman

Brothers Osborne

Dwight Yoakam

Nikki Lane

Jimmy Charles

Country Calling is scheduled for October 4th and 5th in Ocean City, with three separate stages.

More information on the lineup, tickets, and lodging can be found on the Country Calling website.

 

