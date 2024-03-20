OCEAN CITY, MD - The very first Country Calling Festival has announced its lineup for this October in Ocean City.
The star-studded musical lineup, announced Wednesday, March 20th, includes the following headliners and performers:
Eric Church
Jelly Roll
Tyler Childers
Lainey Wilson
Riley Green
Clint Black
Martina McBride
Bailey Zimmerman
Brothers Osborne
Dwight Yoakam
Nikki Lane
Jimmy Charles
Country Calling is scheduled for October 4th and 5th in Ocean City, with three separate stages.
More information on the lineup, tickets, and lodging can be found on the Country Calling website.