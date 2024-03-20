Weather Alert

...INCREASED FIRE DANGER TODAY... The combination of low relative humidity values between 30 and 35 percent, west to southwest winds gusting to 30 to 35 mph, and dry fuels will once again result in increased fire danger for the Lower Eastern Shore of Maryland. Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential ignition source...including machinery... cigarettes...and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread quickly.