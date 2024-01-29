BERLIN, MD - The Appellate Court of Maryland has set a March date for oral arguments regarding Tyler Mailloux’s previously dismissed trial for the hit-and-run death of Gavin Knupp.
The case against Mailloux was dismissed in August by a Worcester County Circuit Court Judge after the judge agreed with the defense that the case should have been brought to a lower court level.
Both State prosecutors and Mailloux’s defense team filed briefs in the last quarter of 2023 making their respective cases to the Appellate Court following the Circuit Court Judge’s decision to dismiss the case. In their brief, Maryland’s Attorney General argues that the judge’s dismissal was done in error, asking the Appellate Court to reverse that decision.
Mailloux’s brief requested that the court uphold the the judge’s dismissal, reiterating their argument that the case should not have been filed in Circuit Court.
“The criminal information should have been filed in the District Court of Maryland,” Mailloux’s brief states, arguing the 17 charges against him were violations of motor vehicle law, and thus should not have first been filed in Circuit Court.
A hearing of oral arguments was requested by prosecutors in their filed brief in October. The Appellate Court will now hear those arguments on March 1st, 2024 according to court records.