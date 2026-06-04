BRIDGEVILLE, Del. – A bridge carrying Coverdale Road over Gravelly Branch northeast of Middleford is expected to reopen to traffic in mid-June, according to the Delaware Department of Transportation.
When the bridge reopens, traffic will be limited to a single lane across the structure. Stop signs will be installed at both ends of the bridge, requiring motorists to stop and take turns crossing.
DelDOT also announced new weight restrictions for Bridge 3-235. The bridge will have a maximum weight limit of 21 tons, though allowable weights will vary depending on a vehicle's type and axle configuration.
Officials said drivers and commercial vehicle operators should follow all posted load restriction signs when using Coverdale Road.