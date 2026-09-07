CAMBRIDGE, Md. — As summer winds down, so does the typical rush for one Eastern Shore staple: crabs. But some watermen WBOC spoke with Monday say catching crabs hasn't been the problem this summer — it's been the market, with high prices driving buyers away.
"There’s crabs in abundancy right now, but the market, there's just no market for crabs,” said Logan Parks. “I mean, I've never seen it where we couldn't, where we got to take off 2 or 3 days a week, you know what I mean? Just because there's no market," said Logan Parks.
Watermen say that what they make for crabs is expected to get worse after Labor Day, as demand drops even further.
"It’s very frustrating,” said Devin Tibbs. “You know, knowing what you could have made throughout the day or went to work and made and, you know, we're just not able to go to work. And it just, it cost a lot of money to do this job…The markets really affected us. People don't have the money that they used to. And the demand for crabs just hasn't been like it used to be," Tibbs said.
Watermen also pointed to other struggles, including businesses importing crab from farther south.
Business owners like Mason Little, of Choptank River Crab and Oyster Company, say buying crab has become more of a luxury for many customers. Little said he's had to find ways to incentivize buyers, including running specials or giving out corn with crab purchases.
"The economy's just been pretty tough on everybody, and people went from buying crabs twice or three times a week to, you know, just a weekend. And, it puts a big strain on the market," Little said.
Little also said finding the right price point has become a balancing act.
"If it isn't about the price, it's, you know, people coming in with a budget, they only want to spend so much, which is fine with me. We try to keep the items we have in here somewhat sensible, you know, to where I can make something and people can still afford it. And that's been a tricky balance to find right now," Little said.
Looking ahead, watermen say a lot of buyers in Dorchester County aren't planning to buy oysters this year either, as oyster season begins next month.
According to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, the commercial blue crab season ends Nov. 30.