GALESTOWN, Md. - Firefighters arrived to find a devastating fire at the Galestown United Methodist Church early Thursday morning, according to the Federalsburg Volunteer Fire Company.
Federalsburg crews were called just after 3:00 a.m. on Nov. 19 to assist the Eldorado-Brookview Volunteer Fire Company on Galestown Newhart Mill Road.
Firefighters say the fire had compromised the building’s structure, so crews attacked the flames from outside. First responders from Federalsburg and Sharptown used aerial ladders to spray water onto the church for about two hours until the fire was out.
The cause of the fire has not yet been released.
WBOC's Jerenie Sands will have more on this story on WBOC News at 6.