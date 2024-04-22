SNOW HILL, MD - Drivers on Rt 12 in Worcester County can expect delays as road repair is conducted in Snow Hill.
According to the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, repair work on MD 12 near River Street began Monday morning. The Sheriff’s Office says work will continue tomorrow, April 23rd, with closures of the northbound lanes of MD 12. The Sheriff’s Office says the southbound lane will remain open for two-way traffic while the repairs are conducted.
The repairs are expected to be completed by 7 a.m. Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office says.
Drivers are asked to stay alert and patient as they pass through the work zone, as significant delays during work hours are expected.