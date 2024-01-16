TRAPPE, Md.-- Crews are currently on the scene of an accident involving electric wires on Ocean Gateway in the Trappe area.
According to officials at the Talbot County Emergency Services, the accident occured on Ocean Gateway (50)/Sanderstown Road/Tarbutton Mill Road.
Ocean Gateway is shut down in both directions at this time.
Officials are asking you avoid the area at this time.
We have not received word of any injuries or the extent of the damage.
This is a developing story, we will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.