MILLSBORO, DE– The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company (IRVFC) responded to a trailer fire near Oak Orchard Wednesday afternoon.
Crews arrived at 28532 Cerulean Lane at approximately 4:44 p.m. on July 3 to find a demolished trailer on fire. Delaware State Fire Police directed traffic as River Road was closed for access throughout the response.
IRVFC reportedly notified Delmarva Power of a utility pole impacted by the flames.
No injuries were reported.
A preliminary investigation determined the demolished structure caught fire after a contractor left the location, according to IRVFC.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal continues to investigate.