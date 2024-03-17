GEORGETOWN, DE– The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a fire which damaged a Georgetown mobile home and sent two to the hospital March 16.
The incident was reported shortly before 4 p.m. in the 27000 block of Paradise Street in the Homestead Mobile Home Park, according to a press release.
The Georgetown Fire Company responded to find smoke showing from the mobile home.
A patient experiencing cardiac arrest was reportedly removed from the home before fire crews arrived. The patient was resuscitated and transported to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in serious condition, according to the State Fire Marshal.
Officials say a second victim was transported for medical evaluation and released.
No other injuries were reported.
Losses are estimated at $25,000.
The State Fire Marshal continues to investigate the fire’s cause.
This is a developing story. We will provide updates when more information becomes available.