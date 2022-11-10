CRISFIELD, Md. - The Crab Capital of the World has found itself in the doldrums in recent years.
"The economy isn't real well in Crisfield. We're short on new businesses," said Crisfield business owner Danny Nelson.
The COVID pandemic certainly has not helped the city, which is heavily dependent on visitor business.
However local business owners say problems have been brewing in Crisfield for quite some time.
"I think there's been a loss of interest in some respects," said Robert Daum, owner of The Window Source. "People kind of give up and get discouraged when they see the flow of traffic slowing down and that sort of thing."
As Crisfield looks to put itself back on track toward economic and social success, city leaders are collecting ideas from neighbors as part of a plan to improve business, housing, infrastructure, and lifestyle.
Danny Nelson is opening a new business this weekend - a video game arcade featuring vintage games - said his new business is already attracting previously undiscovered interest in the city.
"We thought was just going to be for the kids, but it's really for their kids and their parents as well," Nelson said, commenting on how his arcade is attracting attention from middle-aged folks seeking childhood nostalgia.
Nelson also learned that in a twenty-first century economy, a traditional community like Crisfield needs to keep an open mind.
"I think a lot of it is - the city needs to really think outside the box a little bit," Nelson said.
Housing is also getting attention, and Mayor Darlene Taylor said the goal is to get more properties out of blighted condition and onto the tax rolls.
"We have a lot of derelict homes in our community, and so we're looking for programs and projects that can turn those into useful homes that can actually be on our tax rolls," Taylor said.
She also continued that any changes will be done with a sensitivity to the city's character.
"We're not looking to change the uniqueness of the town," Taylor said. "We're looking to provide opportunities for our residents and opportunities for tourists who come here."
Crisfield held a Public Engagement Forum to discuss possible ideas on Thursday evening. Folks who were not able to attend the forum can still send ideas about Crisfield's future to City Hall.