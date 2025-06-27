CRISFIELD, MD - The Maryland State Police have announced the arrest of a man in connection to a Crisfield homicide earlier this year.
On April 25, at about 4:45 p.m., police were called to a home on Cove Street in the Somers Cove neighborhood on reports of a shooting. There, they found Evan Neal, 20, of Crisfield, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Neil died at the scene.
Over two months later, on June 27, police announced the arrest of a suspect. Tyren Lee Ivey, 28, was arrested Friday morning in Seaford, DE by the Delaware State Police. Authorities say he was then extradited back to Maryland and is currently held at the Somerset County Detention Center.
Ivey has been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, first and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and other firearm related charges.
Police say the investigation into Neal’s death is ongoing.