SALISBURY, Md. - A Crisfield man on Wednesday was sentenced to life behind bars for the 2021 murder of a man in Salisbury.
Wicomico County Circuit Court Chief Judge Kathleen Beckstead sentenced Levonte Javar Martin, 30, to life plus 35 years in the Maryland Division of Corrections.
On June 15, 2022, after a three-day jury trial presided over by Beckstead, Martin was convicted of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree assault, firearm possession with felony conviction, firearm use in a crime of violence, and other offenses. Sentencing had been postponed pending a pre-sentence investigation.
Prosecutors said that on Jan. 29, 2021, Martin traveled from his home in Crisfield, to the Parkside Apartment complex located off of Glen Avenue in Salisbury. Once at the complex, he remained in the shadows for more than an hour while he awaited his victim’s arrival. At approximately 10 p.m., Davonta Fagans arrived at the complex and parked his car. Prosecutors said that when the victim got out of his vehicle, Martin emerged from the shadows and ambushed Fagans, shooting him multiple times.
Following the shooting, Martin ran to a neighboring apartment complex where he obtained transportation back to Crisfield.
Fagans succumbed to his injuries during the early morning hours of Jan. 30 while at Tidal Health Peninsula Regional Medical in Salisbury.