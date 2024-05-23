PRINCESS ANNE, MD - A Somerset County man has been indicted on multiple charges including first degree murder and armed carjacking in connection to the disappearance of Dequan Javon Fields in January of 2023.
According to investigators, Fields, 27, was first reported missing on January 12th, 2023. Fields’ 2004 gold Dodge Durango was found abandoned, with blood inside, at the Deal Island Wildlife Nature Preserve in Somerset County. Fields has yet to be located despite search parties and a reward for information leading to his location.
On May 17th, 2024, the State’s Attorney for Somerset County filed an indictment charging William John Pruitt of Crisfield with first and second degree murder, armed robbery, armed carjacking, assault, and other charges. Pruitt was arrested the same day.
The Somerset County State’s Attorney claims Pruitt knew Fields, according to court documents obtained by WBOC.
Pruitt is currently being held at the Somerset County Detention Center in Westover without bond. A jury trial is currently slated to begin in October, according to court records.
This is the second case on Delmarva in 2024 in which murder charges have been filed with the alleged victim still missing.