PRINCESS ANNE, MD – Crime Solvers are offering $1,000 for information leading to the location of Dequan Javon Fields.
Maryland State Police have been looking for the 27-year-old since finding his 2004 gold Dodge Durango abandoned at the Deal Island Wildlife Nature Preserve in Somerset Investigators say the exterior was covered in mud, and there was blood inside. His family reported him missing on Jan. 12. Investigators also believe the SUV was operated on Deal Island Road and the surrounding areas between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on January 10, 2023.
Fields is considered missing under suspicious circumstances. Searches by the Maryland Natural Resources Police and the Maryland State Police haven't turned up any more evidence.
Neighbors in the area are being asked to review any surveillance video they may have and contact investigators if Fields or his vehicle appear during the time frame reported.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barrack 443-260-3700 or Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776. Callers may remain anonymous.