CRISFIELD, MD - The City of Crisfield has announced the passing of former Mayor and long-time public servant Kim Lawson.
Lawson served as Crisfield’s Mayor 2014-2018 and on the City Council for multiple 4-year terms. Crisfield officials say he was the driving force behind creating the Crisfield Park Committee in 2010 and served as its chairman for many years. As chairman of the committee, Crisfield officials say he was pivotal in securing funding to establish the park, playground, and walking trail on Collins Street.
Lawson “truly loved Crisfield and had a vision for our City,” the City said in a social media post Thursday. “Please keep his family and friends in your prayers.”
City officials say services for Lawson are not yet known.