Crisfield Prepares For World's Largest Rubber Duck

CRISFIELD, Md. - The Worlds largest rubber duck will soon be waddling its way to Crisfield.
The town is expecting thousands to come out next month for the three day visit and the duck is already the talk of the town.
At 6 story's tall and around 15 tons, the inflatable rubber duck surpasses the height's from peoples condo balconies.
The duck is expected to bring residents and tourists from all over.
Heather Ross, the coordinator with Crisfield Arts and Entertainment says it was a no brainer to get it to come here.
Ross says, "We saw it in Leonardtown to be honest and I was like it can just float on over to our side of the shore."
The duck will sit in the parking lot of Somers Cove Marina. Ross says the wind in Crisfield is too strong and this will keep it safe. But the event will have art and food vendors around town. So, it's a team effort.
"The Crisfield Arts and Entertainment district is funding. We do have some sponsors at an engineering firm and like I said a lot people are donating their time so everyone is helping out."
Water's Edge Café says they're already planning inspired specials, like their six scoop jumbo ice cream.
"Well we're going to be doing a lot of the business around Crisfield. A lot of businesses are doing big and small specials. We're going to be doing three big specials. We're going to do jumbo fries in a basket, jumbo ice cream, and a jumbo soft drink for sale," says Water's Edge Café Owner Danny Nelson.
The town is still getting their ducks in a row before the big weekend.
The duck will be here Aug. 10 to be inflated but the event starts Aug. 11 through Aug. 13.