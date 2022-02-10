CRISFIELD, MD - Residents who recycle in Crisfield might not want to leave their bins at the curb. Curbside pick-up for recycling is suspended and now residents must take recyclables to the Crisfield Transfer Station. City leaders voted unanimously that the pick up did not benefit the city because of the lack of participation. City councilman Michael Adkins, hopes this decision will be short lived.
“Our decision to suspend recycling, was a unanimous decision by the council and the mayor, was we hope a temporary suspension,” Adkins said.
Although the decision is hoped to be temporary, Melora Bollonger likes bringing her recycling to the transfer station. She likes the friendly staff and the convenience of keeping the recycling from around her home.
“I like it because I can come here anytime I want to recycle,” Bollonger said. “I don’t have to have a bunch of it piling up my house.”
Mark Bradshaw was dropping off waste today, but says he and his wife will use the recycling section of the city transfer station every now and then.
“My wife and I, we recycle cardboard, things of that nature and we bring it up here you know when we have to throw it away. Bradshaw said. I got to admit we don’t do it all the time, but for the most part we do.”
Frank Francisco is on board with the city's effort to cut back and save money and is not bothered by the extra step added to his recycling process.
“I think it’s a great thing because recycling is important for the environment. And if it can save the Somerset County some money on picking up form the house, I don’t mind bringing it here at all.”
When taking recyclables to the Crisfield Transfer Station it is important to place the correct item in its appropriate bin.