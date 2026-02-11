DOVER, DE- Some downtown Dover businesses and property owners could soon get a boost for much-needed renovations as the Downtown Dover Partnership relaunches its Critical Improvements Program.
The program provides funding for upgrades that enhance safety, ensure Americans with Disabilities Act compliance, add commercial kitchens, and bring long-vacant buildings back into use.
The program was originally launched in 2022 with $1.28 million from Delaware's Community Reinvestment Fund. Early grants supported projects such as the Rail Haus, Baby's Brunch, and others, leaving roughly $300,000 still available for new applicants.
Dave Hugg, Dover city manager, said that while businesses line the downtown storefronts, many ongoing property challenges still need to be addressed.
"Over the last couple of years, there have been a lot of property owners downtown whose properties have gone out of compliance with ADA, for example, or need reinvestment to be attractive business sites."
That need is driving the relaunch of the Critical Improvements Program, which aims to help property and business owners complete these long-overdue upgrades.
Ken Anderson, of the Downtown Dover Partnership, said the program is designed to help businesses make long-term improvements a reality and elevate their spaces.
"It's really designed around getting properties that want to enhance their interiors or exteriors, become ADA compliant, and support properties located in the downtown development district, with a priority on Loockerman Street and South Bradford Street."
Anderson added that the program is a key tool as Dover moves forward with its 2030 downtown revitalization plans, helping make the area more attractive to visitors while giving businesses the resources to modernize and prepare for future growth.
"It's absolutely critical because we have properties that need to be enhanced to draw in new property owners and support the 2,000 new residents we're trying to bring downtown. Not only that, existing property owners may also want to expand their businesses."
Anderson said with funding now available, there's no better time to invest—not just for individual businesses, but for the entire downtown community as revitalization efforts continue.
"We're providing an incentive for them to pull the trigger now and get some of that work done to prepare for what's happening in downtown Dover. And we think the timing for reopening this application process makes sense."
Applications are due March 15. Projects will be assessed on readiness, schedule, and fit with priority business categories. Once approved, work must be completed, a certificate of occupancy must be received, and the property must be leased or occupied when required.
The Downtown Dover Partnership says more information and applications are available on its website.