Linda Mullikin

Photo of Ms. Mullikin taken shortly after being located, with permission from her family.

 Queen Anne's County Office of the Sheriff
CENTREVILLE, MD– A critically missing 83-year-old woman was located following an extensive multi-agency search. 
 
The Queen Anne's County Office of the Sheriff says Linda Mullikin was reported missing by her husband at 1:53 a.m. Sunday. She was considered critically missing due to a dementia diagnosis and was believed to have wandered away on foot. 
 
Numerous emergency crews responded to the couple's home in the 700 block of Hope Road before launching a 20-hour search in the area of Hope Road and Tanyard Road. 
 
Law enforcement deployed aerial drones, utility vehicles and K9 units, asking neighbors within a two-mile radius were asked to check their properties.
 
Mullikin was located by a K9 team around 9:15 p.m. in a brush-dense area approximately half a mile away from her home. Deputies say the spot was previously searched multiple times as Mullikin likely wandered within the search area. 
 
After being medically assessed on scene, Mullikin was transported for further medical treatment. 
 
The Sheriff's Office expressed relief and appreciation in a statement via Facebook: "At this time, we kindly ask that everyone respect the family’s privacy as they reunite and focus on Linda’s well-being. Thank you for your unwavering support and care throughout this search."
 
Officials say a press release issued later today will detail the search and interagency coordination.

