SALISBURY, Md. — Delaware, Maryland and Virginia are all reporting cases of cyclosporiasis, a parasitic infection that causes diarrhea. It's unclear whether any of the reported cases are on Delmarva.
More than 11,000 cases of the parasitic infection have been reported nationwide. The national brand Taylor Farms has voluntarily recalled its iceberg lettuce grown in Mexico.
There are now more than 100 confirmed cases of the parasitic illness in Maryland.
The news has some shoppers thinking twice about choosing national produce brands, turning instead to local farmers markets for their fruits and vegetables.
At the Camden Avenue Farmers Market in Salisbury, the outbreak isn't stopping people from buying lettuce.
"I definitely feel safer buying all my vegetables, and now particularly lettuces, from my local farmer, because there's less handling — there's less middlemen," said shopper Beth Beauchamp. "I mean, it literally is farm to table."
Some shoppers said Tuesday was the busiest they'd ever seen the market. Vendor Matt Barfield, a farmer who sells his produce there, said he's noticed the same trend.
"Definitely seen a big uptick in people coming to buy local vegetables over the past two weeks." Barfield said. “People seem right now to be definitely going for the lettuce first. They seem to really be more comfortable getting their lettuce from a local source.”
Lynn Spinner is among those choosing to buy local because of the outbreak.
"I definitely feel safer. I do still have to go to the regular chain stores for other things, but I walk right past the produce side, and I just think, okay, well, I'll just wait until I get to the farmer's market," Spinner said.
The CDC recommends thoroughly washing produce to help avoid possible infection.
Health experts say the parasite behind cyclosporiasis often spreads through irrigation water contaminated with feces, which can end up on fresh produce.