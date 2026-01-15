SNOW HILL, Md. - A historic landmark along the Pocomoke River could soon be getting a new look and a new purpose.
A local ownership group says it is in the final stages of purchasing the George Washington Purnell House, the property that previously operated as the River House Inn. The group plans to restore and reintroduce it as the Cypress River Inn and Spa, a future waterfront destination centered on lodging, fine dining, and weddings and events.
One of the owners, Darren Casto, said his role will focus on design and exterior improvements. Casto, who has a woodworking and landscaping background, said the goal is to give the property an outside “face lift” to prepare for increased foot traffic and event use, while keeping the historic home largely intact.
Casto said the concept is built on experience the group already has operating a successful wedding venue at Castle Farm, a horse and cattle farm outside Snow Hill. He said the partnership also includes Street Kitchen, which he described as a top catering operation in Worcester County. Casto said the group’s long-term goal includes opening a fine dining restaurant on the property.
Casto said the site stood out because it combines riverfront access, space for dining operations, and overnight accommodations, including cabins and rooms inside the historic building. He also said the property has personal meaning for his family, citing a connection in his wife’s genealogy to early settlers tied to the site.
Mayor Janet Simpson said the Town of Snow Hill first learned about the proposed purchase about a year ago and called the plan a major opportunity for the community. Simpson said preservation is a key priority, pointing to ongoing improvements and facade renovations on other older buildings in town. She said the owners have been working through town processes and permitting and are now in the final phase of acquiring the property.
Casto said bookings are already being discussed ahead of the official opening. He said once the sale is finalized, the group plans to move quickly, with hopes of opening within about three months, possibly sooner.
The Cypress River Inn and Spa team has also invited the community to follow along through online updates as renovation plans take shape.