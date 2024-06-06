OCEAN CITY, MD - The Ocean City Police Department has announced the arrest of a 33-year-old woman following an investigation into alleged prostitution.
Police say they were first alerted to possible prostitution on June 1st by management of a midtown hotel in Ocean City. An investigation found the suspect was actively soliciting “services” online for a predetermined fee, according to police. Katherine Newsome, 33, of Washington D.C. was identified as the suspect.
Further investigation reportedly revealed Newsome had been seen meeting multiple men in the hotel’s lobby before taking them up to her room for short periods, according to police.Investigators say Newsome has been arrested numerous times for prostitution in other states and discovered an online ad offering sex acts for a fee. A detective from the Ocean City Police Department contacted Newsome and arranged to meet at a bar. Newsome met with the detective, according to police, and talked about prostitution, at which time she was arrested.
Police say Newsome also had controlled dangerous substances at the time, and a search of her hotel room revealed MDMA, oxycodone, and amphetamine pills. Investigators also found fake driver’s licenses and a loaded handgun magazine with additional ammunition, according to the Ocean City Police Department. A convicted felon, Newsome is banned from possessing firearms in Maryland.
Newsome has been charged with the following crimes: Procure/solicit prostitution, prostitution, four counts of CDS-possession-not marijuana, two counts of possession of CDS with the intent to distribute PCP or LSD, illegal possession of ammunition, and two counts of possess/use false government identification documents. She was held without bond and taken to the Worcester County Jail.
