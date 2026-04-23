DAGSBORO, DE– Town officials announced a year-long moratorium on new developments is now lifted.
Council members say they initiated the ban after public hearings in April 2025 to give the town time to strategize for future growth.
After a year of discussions on necessary zoning code changes, anticipated infrastructure needs and additional revenue sources, officials voted not to extend the moratorium as it expired April 21.
Dagsboro's Planning Commission and Town Council will now accept new development applications through the Town's website.