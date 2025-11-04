DAGSBORO, Del. - The fire at B&E Tire and Auto on Quarter Mile Rd. in Dagsboro on Nov. 4 was accidental, according to the Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal. The damage is estimated to be $800,000.
Fire officials say the Dagsboro Volunteer Fire Company arrived on-scene and found the vehicle repair garage on fire with smoke showing. The building was occupied and operating at the time of the incident.
DE Deputy State Fire Marshals responded and determined the fire was accidental, occurring when gasoline vapors ignited during a vehicle repair operation.
Fire officials say everyone was able to escape safely. There were no reported injuries.