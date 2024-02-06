Submissions are now open for DART's Annual Poster Contest.
This year's theme is "The Colors of Travel". DART is encouraging students to create a design that depicts and conveys experiences through their daily travels. The contest aims to motivate students to learn more about public transportation.
The annual poster contest is open to school-aged children in grades 6 through 12. Interested schools are asked to direct the poster contest within the guidelines and forward the entries to DART for judging. Participants can also submit their entry apart from their school, as long as they are within grades 6 through 12.
The winning artist has the chance to see their design featured on DART advertisements, promotions, and displays.
DART Annual Poster Contest submissions are open until March 25th, 2024. More information can be found on DART's website.