DOVER, Del.- DART announced Monday its spring “Stuff The Bus” Food Drive in support of the Food Bank of Delaware hunger relief efforts.
The food drive will be collecting non-perishable donations for Delawareans in need of food assistance during this time of increased demand. DART is looking for the public’s help by stopping by one of the drop off locations with their non-perishable donation(s).
The spring “Stuff The Bus” events will be collecting food at four sites throughout the State. The drop off locations, collection dates and times are:
Monday, April 4: Safeway, 19283 Coastal Highway, Rehoboth, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Tuesday, April 5: Safeway, 190 John Hunn Brown Rd., Dover, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. (Corner of S. Bay Rd. at S. Little Creek Rd.)
Wednesday, April 6: ShopRite of First State Plaza, 1600 W. Newport Pike, Stanton, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Thursday, April 7: ShopRite of Brandywine Commons, 1300 Rocky Run Parkway, Wilmington, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
DART also encourages the public to donate directly to the Food Bank of Delaware, if they are unable to visit any of the “Stuff The Bus” collection sites. For more information on donating food, contact the Food Bank at 302-292-1305, or visit its website at www.FBD.org.