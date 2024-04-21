DELAWARE - DART is offering free transit rides in celebration of Earth Day on Monday, April 22nd.
During DART's "Try Transit" for free, the public is invited to ride any DART bus service statewide, including Paratransit and DART Connect. DART says they hope the day brings awareness to environmental challenges but also highlights the benefits of using public transportation.
Secretary of Transportation, Nicole Majeski says, "Earth Day is a great opportunity to try transit for free and reduce the number of vehicles on the road"..."Using public transportation is an easy way to help ease the impact gas-powered vehicles have on our air quality and environment."
Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) is also encouraging riders with a similar event for Earth Day.