DOVER, DE- A major milestone was marked Monday as DART’s paratransit service celebrated 50 years of providing vital transportation for Delaware’s elderly and disabled residents.
Launched in 1974, the service has become a lifeline, offering door-to-door transportation to connect individuals to essential services, employment, and community activities.
With around 17,000 trips provided weekly across the state, it serves as a critical resource for thousands who depend on it to lead fuller, more independent lives.
For longtime rider Carol King-Ries, who has relied on the service since the 1980s, paratransit has made all the difference.
“It helps me do so many things. I’ve used it for doctor’s appointments, school events, and even to take my kids to activities when they were younger. I’ve taken it to work and to visit sick friends in the hospital. It’s incredibly important because it helps me live my life fully."
John Sisson, CEO of the Delaware Transit Corporation, reflected on the service’s legacy as a national pioneer in paratransit.
“We were the first in the nation to offer these types of services, where you're providing specialized transportation for the elderly and disabled who might not be able to travel the state otherwise."
Drivers across Delaware, like Kendall Barbour, are vital to the success of DART’s paratransit service, which thousands rely on each week.
For Barbour, the role goes beyond transportation—it’s about building connections and fostering understanding.
“It teaches you empathy. You see past, present, and future. I see customers in my age bracket who utilize the service, and it’s like, hey, that could be anybody."
Sisson highlighted the program’s expansive reach and dedication to accessibility, far exceeding federal requirements.
“We go beyond the federal guidelines of 3/4 of a mile of a fixed route, so we do statewide. Right now, we’re around 17,000 to 18,000 trips a week, which equates to almost 800,000 a year."
The 50th-anniversary celebration also spotlighted the service’s growth and future plans, including a micro-transit pilot program currently underway in Georgetown and Millsboro, aimed at improving transportation options in smaller communities.
With a legacy of service and a commitment to innovation, DART’s paratransit program continues to empower Delawareans by providing independence and connectivity statewide.