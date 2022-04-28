Weather Alert

...INCREASED FIRE DANGER ACROSS LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE... Minimum relative humidity values will decrease to between 20 and 30 percent across portions of the lower Maryland eastern shore this afternoon. West northwest winds will average around 15 mph with gusts 25 to 30 mph. These conditions...along with dry fuels...will result in an increased fire danger today. Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread quickly.