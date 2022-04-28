DOVER, Del.- Delaware Transit Corporation announced Thursday that the DART spring “Stuff The Bus” Food Drive collected 4.3 tons (8,514 pounds) of food for the community.
The 4-day event was held April 4-7 at the Safeway stores in Rehoboth and Dover, and the ShopRite stores at First State Plaza and Brandywine Commons. Included in the total are donations from Stuff The Bus partners, Chesapeake Utilities and Sharp Energy. The Food Bank of Delaware will distribute the donated food through its hunger relief partners to Delaware residents in need of food assistance.
“The Food Bank of Delaware has met record levels of need over the past several years, and the DelDOT family is proud to support their mission through their drive-thru mobile pantries and the expanded “Stuff The Bus” food drives,” said Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski. “We are so grateful for the donations received across the state!”
John Sisson, DTC’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “The employees at DTC are always looking to give back to the community, and Stuff the Bus is a perfect way for them to go out into the community and help others in need. I want to again thank our partners at Safeway, ShopRite, Chesapeake Utilities, Sharp Energy and everyone who continues to support our ongoing efforts with this great charitable cause.”