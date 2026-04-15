DELAWARE – Public transit riders in Delaware will be able to ride free for a day as part of an Earth Day initiative aimed at promoting environmentally friendly travel.
DART First State announced it will offer free rides on all statewide bus services, including paratransit, on April 22 for its annual “Try Transit” Day.
Officials say the event is designed to highlight the environmental and financial benefits of public transportation, while encouraging more residents to consider alternatives to driving.
“We continue to work to make our public transportation system accessible to more customers across the state,” Delaware Transportation Secretary Shanté Hastings said, adding that the free-ride day comes as gas prices remain elevated.
John Sisson, CEO of the Delaware Transit Corporation, said the initiative is meant to give residents a chance to experience transit options that are “safe, convenient, and affordable.”
The free-ride event is part of ongoing efforts to promote cleaner air and reduce reliance on personal vehicles. Officials also encourage residents to consider other environmentally friendly habits, such as carpooling, walking or biking for short trips, and reducing unnecessary fuel use.