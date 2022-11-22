DELAWARE- Statewide DART bus services to pause on Thanksgiving day, regular service will resume on Friday.
Transportation officials say both fixed route and paratransit will not operate on Thursday. The SEPTA Wilmington/Newark Line will operate on a weekend/holiday schedule. Passengers are encouraged to but their train fares in advance.
On Friday, DART will run on regular service for both fixed route and paratransit, officials say. The SEPTA Wilmington/Newark line will also have regular service.
For more information, please visit www.DartFirstState.com or call 1-800-652-DART.
