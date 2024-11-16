REHOBOTH BEACH, DE - The City of Rehoboth Beach announced that daytime paving is scheduled to begin on Rehoboth Avenue this Monday.
The city says daytime work will be done during more favorable temperature periods (daytime), to ensure the quality and appearance of the finished paving.
The Delaware Department of Transportation has provided a revised schedule to finish the area from 2nd Street to the bandstand during the day. Areas west of 2nd Street will be milled at night and paved during the day.
The City of Rehoboth says "at no time will parking on Rehoboth Avenue be closed completely on one side."
Road work will be paused on Wednesday, November 27th until after the "Hometown Christmas Parade" on Monday, December 2nd.