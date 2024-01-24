DELAWARE– State lawmakers are looking to establish boundaries for artificial intelligence use in public offices.
HB-333 looks to create the Delaware Artificial Intelligence Commission.
The group would analyze A.I. uses within state offices to make safety and strategy recommendations, according to a draft of the bill.
The 17 members appointed to the group would also identify high risk areas where A.I. utilization should be closely monitored or restricted.
District 12 Rep. Krista Griffith (D) proposed the bill Jan. 18. It currently awaits approval by the House Technology and Telecommunications Committee.