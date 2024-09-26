FREDERICA, DE- A $3 million expansion project is currently underway at DE Turf Sports Complex, which will include the addition of a state-of-the-art locker room and an expansion of seating capacity by 1,000 seats.
This expansion project is funded by the Delaware Sports Tourism Capital Investment Fund of the Delaware Tourism Office- who awarded DE Turf Sports Complex with $3 million for this project.
Daniel Yearick, DE Turf Director, says the expansion aims to attract more sports events and visitors throughout the year.
"We are looking to bring bigger and better events to De Turf, filling gaps during traditionally slow weekends or seasons. We are also hoping to bring NCAA, Semi- professional, and professional events here."
Local businesses are optimistic about the expansion’s potential economic impact.
Taylor Rettano, owner of the nearby Village and Venue, noted that her business heavily relies on the influx of athletes and their families.
"We get people that come in on a rainy day or just want a healthy option in between their games or practices. Any foot traffic we can get downtown is better."
Mark Dissinger, owner of Dolce, believes that more events—especially during off-peak months—could significantly benefit the local economy.
"Injecting some revenue into what would be a slow time might even things out for us and will also force us to step up our game in terms of the products and services that we offer."
According to DE Turf, construction is scheduled to begin in early 2025, with hopes of completing the project ahead of the 2026 summer sports season.