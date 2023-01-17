Assateague Island, Md. - A dead humpback whale has been found on Assateague Island. Officials from the National Park Service said the whale was discovered Monday morning. The 20-foot-long humpback whale is currently in the Maryland Oversand Vehicle Area and that are is closed at the 21.8 KM mark so the whale can be safely dealt with.
According to the National Park Service a necropsy is planned for Tuesday by staff of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and the National Aquarium. NPS officials said at this time there is no obvious signs to the cause of death.
NPS staff will use heavy equipment to move the whale to the upper part of the beach for the necropsy. Once complete, the whale will be left to dry out and then eventually buried. NPS staff warn that dead or alive, the animal is protected under the federal Marine Mammal Protection Act and should not be approached or touched.
There have been 7 whale deaths in just over a month to the north of Delmarva, on the beaches of New York and New Jersey.