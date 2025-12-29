DOVER, Del. - Delaware insurance officials are urging neighbors not to wait to lock in Affordable Care Act Marketplace healthcare coverage for 2026.
Officials say the final day to enroll in a Marketplace plan for next year is Jan. 15, 2026. Anyone who misses the deadline may be unable to get coverage for 2026 unless they qualify for a Special Enrollment Period tied to certain life events, such as losing health coverage, a change in income, becoming a parent, or other qualifying circumstances.
The Delaware Department of Insurance says this enrollment season comes amid uncertainty over enhanced premium tax credits, which currently help more than 42,000 Delawareans afford coverage. If Congress does not extend the credits, most Marketplace consumers will still receive some financial help, but the assistance may be less significant.
State officials note that people with annual income below $62,600 as an individual, $84,600 as a family of two, or $128,600 as a family of four may still qualify for tax credits to help pay for coverage in 2026.
Marketplace plans are offered in bronze, silver, gold, platinum and catastrophic categories with different premium and out-of-pocket cost tradeoffs. All Marketplace plans include essential health benefits, including coverage for pre-existing conditions, outpatient care, emergency services, hospitalization, prescription drugs, mental health and substance use disorder services, lab services, pediatric care, and reproductive health coverage. Coverage also cannot be terminated due to a change in health status.
Delaware officials urge current Marketplace customers to evaluate their options on 2026 coverage at healthcare.gov or at cuidadodesalud.gov.
The department is also warning Delawareans about deceptive activity during open enrollment, including scams and marketing efforts pushing non-comprehensive coverage. Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro encourages neighbors to work with official navigators or verified brokers and to use the state’s Smart Buyer’s Guide to help avoid misleading tactics.
Free, in-person assistance is available from trained specialists at Westside Family Healthcare locations statewide. Delawareans can enroll at healthcare.gov or by calling 1-800-318-2596.