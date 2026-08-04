Roundabout Sign in Cambridge

City officials are urging the State Highway Administration to reconstruct a roundabout at the intersection of Stone Boundary Road and Route 16.

 Olivia Sweigart

CAMBRIDGE, M.d. – City officials are urging the State Highway Administration to reconstruct a roundabout at the intersection of Stone Boundary Road and Route 16.

This comes following a deadly crash at the intersection according to the Mayor. 

The intersection is currently a 2 way stop, but there is a roundabout down the street at Route 16 and Woods Road. 

Mayor Lajan Cephas Bey expressed her frustration in a Facebook post yesterday. 

Today is not about assigning blame,” she says. “It is about mourning a tragic loss and recommitting ourselves to doing everything within our power to prevent another family from experiencing this kind of heartbreak.”

 City leaders have been pushing for a roundabout at the intersection since April of last year. 

The Commissioners of Cambridge sent a letter to the State regarding a roundabout to ensure safety on the road. 

Local Patricia Mowbray says she sees a pattern in accidents in Cambridge. 

“It seems like every weekend there's some type of tragedy on the road,” she says.

Funding was obtained for a signal at the intersection, but the funding was allocated to other statewide projects, according to MDOT. 

State officials say a signal is expected once funding is acquired again.

 