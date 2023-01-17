HARRINGTON, Del.- A bicyclist was struck and killed by a car in Harrington on Monday, according to Delaware State Police.
Police say on around 5:42 p.m., a 2009 white Honda Element was stopped at the stop sign on westbound Corn Crib Road at the intersection with northbound South Dupont Highway (US Route 13).
At the same time, a 65-year-old man was riding his bicycle southbound in the northbound shoulder of South Dupont Highway at this intersection. The driver of the Element pulled away from the stop sign to cross the northbound lanes of South Dupont Highway, and in doing so he struck the bicyclist in the shoulder of the roadway. The man on the bicycle was propelled into the right northbound lane of South Dupont Highway, and the Element stopped in the median. Very shortly afterwards, the bicyclist was struck a second time by a 2017 Ford F-250 that was traveling northbound on South Dupont Highway in the right lane. The pickup truck dragged the victim a short distance before coming to a stop on the shoulder.
Police say the bicyclist, a 65-year-old man from Harrington, Delaware, was pronounced dead at the scene. The release of his identity if pending notification to his family and relatives. The driver of the Honda Element, a 30-year-old man from Houston, Delaware, was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured. The driver of the Ford F-250, a 65-year-old man from Dover, Delaware, was also wearing his seatbelt and was not injured.
No other vehicles were involved in this collision. The roadway was closed for approximately 3.5 hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.